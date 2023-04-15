Blue Bloods Bringing Back Surprising Fan Favorite for Season 13 Finale

The Season 13 finale of CBS's Blue Bloods is coming up on May 19th and the hit series is bringing back a surprising face for it. According to TVLine, the season finale will see the return of original cast member Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola, Danny Reagan's (Donnie Wahlberg) old partner. The episode will also feature an appearance by Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle. Gayle last appeared on Blue Bloods in December 2020 while Esposito exited the series early in Season 3 back in 2012.

According to the report, Esposito's Jackie returns is tied to a story that will see Danny and Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigating a murder that has all the earmarks of serial killer Dr. Leonard Walker (Mather Zickel) so they team up with Jackie, who is now a Chief of Police. As for Gayle's Nicky, photos from the episode show her at a family dinner with Jack (Tony Terraciano).

"Hopefully she'll swing by," showrunner Kevin Wade previously told TVLine about Nicky. "Sometimes characters age out, in the sense that Nicky went off to college and then moved to San Francisco and I realized, 'We don't have the real estate to tell Nicky stories.' But once it had become long enough, it was almost like, 'Well, we should bring her back at least for a family dinner.'"

Will there be a Season 14 of Blue Bloods?

In March, CBS announced that Blue Bloods will return for a 14th season as part of the 2023-2024 season. Per the announcement from CBS, Blue Bloods is Friday's #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers. With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, Blue Bloods scores more than 11 million viewers an episode. Since the show's premiere on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, Blue Bloods has always maintained its #1 position at 10:00 PM, leading the network's top-rated Friday night lineup. Blue Bloods is also a top 10 series on Paramount+, based on total minutes viewed. Year-to-date in 2023, Blue Bloods also ranks as the sixth most-viewed channel on Pluto TV.

"Blue Bloods has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. "Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling. We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

The Season 13 finale of Blue Bloods airs May 19th on CBS.