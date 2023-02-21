CBS Renews Nine Popular Series for New Seasons

Nine of CBS' hit series are officially renewed for new seasons. On Tuesday, the network announced that Survivor, The Amazing Race, Lingo, Tough as Nails, 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, CSI: Vegas, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai'i will all be returning in the 2023-2024 run. This will bring 60 Minutes into its 55th season, Survivor into its 45th season, The Amazing Race into its 35th season, 48 Hours into its 35th season, NCIS for its 21st season, Tough as Nails into its sixth season, NCIS: Hawai'i for its third season, and CSI: Vegas for its second season. Lingo, meanwhile, only premiered on CBS one month prior, and has now secured a second season. While CBS has previously renewed Survivor and The Amazing Race for multiple seasons at once in the past, it is unclear at this point how many new seasons this order is for.

"It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall," CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement.

What are CBS' new and renewed shows?

These are just the latest CBS series to be renewed for the new 2023-2024 season, including freshman drama Fire Country, freshman comedy So Help Me Todd, and beloved comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Bob Hearts Abishola. Young Sheldon, The Equalizer, and the FBI franchise have also already been renewed for multiple seasons on the network.

In terms of new shows, CBS has given pilot orders to Elsbeth, a spinoff of The Good Fight, as well as a Kathy Bates-led reboot of Matlock.

Why is Survivor changing?

Late last year, Survivor made headlines for announcing a few changes to its format, including a shift in how the tribal merges come about.

"The most important idea of the new merge is that you must earn it," host and producer Jeff Probst said at the time. "That's one of the core principles of this new era of Survivor. In the past you "made" the merge, but now you "earn" the merge. It's the same for every layer of the game. There are very few rewards, there are penalties for losing, and there is an emphasis on earning it every step of the way. So yes, count on this being the new merge moving forward."

