Blue's Clues' Steve Investigates What's a "F--k Load" in Hilarious Commercial From Ryan Reynolds

If you had a Blue's Clues/Ryan Reynolds mashup commercial on your weekly bingo card, congratulations! The unlikely pairing comes courtesy of Flock Freight. While Ryan Reynolds doesn't appear in the latest ad for Flock Freight, the Deadpool actor's Maximum Effort company is the creator behind the new 60-second spot. Flock Freight and its patented technology "helps create a smarter supply chain, saving shippers from the trap of bad and worse options and giving carriers the chance to fill both their trucks and their wallets." The Flock Freight ad features Steve Burns, who is known for his investigator role in the long-running children's program Blue's Clues.

Steve Burns puts back on his investigator hat in this documentary-style commercial as he looks to answer the important question, "How much exactly is a fuckload?" Yes, you read that correctly. "Quantifying a Load" is the actual title of the Flock Freight ad, and Steve sits down with an executive of the company named Jill Lyons to get those answers. No matter how big a load is, Flock Freight guarantees it can ship it for you efficiently.

We get definitions for "fuckload," "shitload," and "boatload," and you'll be surprised that all three are vastly different. Steve even finds humor in discovering "truckload" and "fuckload" rhyme, taking him back to his Blue's Clues days.

Paramount+'s Blue's Clues Movie

Paramount+ released the official trailer and release date for Blue's Big City Adventure, the first feature-length film based on the Blue's Clues TV franchise. The idea of taking Blue out of his hometown and into the big city suggests a slight tweak to the formula, but given how much the Blue's Clues & You version of the story has become more character-driven and acknowledged the history of the franchise, it's possible that they could play off some of that in a way that a standard episode can't or won't. After all, it's never been more popular than when Steve released that heartbreaking video, and it's canon that Josh knows the previous hosts, and they're going to be part of the film.

Blue's Clues was created by Traci Paige Johnson, Todd Kessler, and Angela C. Santomero, and hit Nickelodeon in September of 1996, running for six seasons. The show became a staple in living rooms around the world and was heralded as an innovator in interactivity with kids. Nickelodeon rebooted the series in 2019 under a new name — Blue's Clues & You!. The network renewed the series for a fourth season earlier this year.