David Cross Says Bob Odenkirk Is "Doing Great" After Heart Attack

Earlier this week, Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on set and was rushed to a hospital, though friend and longtime collaborator David Cross took to Twitter to confirm that he recently spoke with Odenkirk and that he is "doing great." Following news of the collapse on Tuesday, fans were left in wonder about the actor's condition, with his reps confirming on Wednesday that he had suffered a heart attack and his son Nate taking to Twitter to share with fans that his father was "going to be okay." Production on the final season of Better Call Saul was reportedly halfway done when Odenkirk collapsed, with it being unknown when production could resume.

"Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!" Cross shared on Twitter.

Odenkirk and Cross delivered four seasons of their HBO sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David back in the '90s, which served as a breakout comedic success for both comedians. In 2015, the pair reunited for the Netflix series W/ Bob & David, which also brought back some of the series' original stars.

Both performers would go on to appear in a number of comedic efforts following their Mr. Show success, though it wasn't until Odenkirk's involvement in AMC's Breaking Bad that critics took note of his skills as a dramatic performer as well. The actor proved to be so compelling that he scored the prequel series Better Call Saul, which has earned him a number of Golden Globe and Emmy award nominations.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” reps for the actor shared in a statement. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

