Bob Odenkirk's Son Says "He's Going to Be Okay" After Hospitalization

Almost an entire day after fans learned that Better Call Saul and Mr. Show With Bob and David star Bob Odenkirk had been rushed to the hospital after collapsing on set in New Mexico, his son Nate has taken to social media to confirm that his father would "be okay." Given the nature of social media, fans have been eagerly awaiting any positive updates on the actor, with the growing silence surrounding the incident having fans speculating some dire situations, with The Hollywood Reporter sharing a statement from the actor's reps and noting that he has apparently suffered a heart attack.

"He's going to be okay," Odenkirk's son Nate simply tweeted.

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

While fans are obviously still concerned, the positive update came as a relief to much of social media.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” reps for the actor shared with The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew, and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Odenkirk earned himself acclaim early in his career for his comedic writing and performances, having worked on Saturday Night Live and Mr. Show With Bob and David. He would continue to appear in and contribute to a variety of comedic endeavors throughout the '90s and '00s, with his involvement in AMC's acclaimed Breaking Bad earning him praise as the lawyer Saul Goodman, who always found ways to help out his drug-dealing client Walter White (Bryan Cranston). His character left such an impact on audiences that Odenkirk returned to the role for the prequel series Better Call Saul, which has earned him multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

Earlier this year, Odenkirk shocked audiences once again by appearing in Nobody, a high-octane action film that saw the actor embark on a rigorous training plan to pull off the intense stunts and fight scenes.

Better Call Saul is currently halfway through production on its final season, with the series being put on hold indefinitely as the production awaits updates on Odenkirk's health.

Stay tuned for updates on Odenkirk's health.