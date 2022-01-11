Jimmy Kimmel Gives Tearful Tribute To Bob Saget: “He Was The Sweetest Man”

Jimmy Kimmel got emotional as he remembered his friend Bob Saget on his show last night. The late-night host called the comedian “the sweetest man” during an extended monologue. Television fans from all over the world were saddened by the news of the Full House star’s passing Sunday at the age go 65. But, for the people who knew the man, this loss is hitting deep. Multiple co-stars and friends have flocked to Twitter to share their reactions and some awesome stories about Saget. Most of us only knew him from television, but for the celebrities that shared a stage with him, the loss is so much more acute. Check out what the comedian had to say about his friend right down below.

“If you’ve read anything about Bob online last night, if you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was ‘the sweetest,’ ” Kimmel said. “Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man, and the reason people wrote that is because it’s true. It’s the best word — if you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: the sweetest.”

“I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob,” the host continued. “He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people.”

Kimmel recalled, “I mean funny for real, like when you walked into a party and you saw Bob and his wife Kelly [Rizzo] in the corner, you go straight to them and stay for as long as you could because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone.”

The medical examiner that handled the comedian’s care put out a statement obtained by TMZ.

“Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play,” Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, said in a press statement. “The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

