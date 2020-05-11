Bob's Burgers Renewed For Season 11

✖

Fox has renewed Bob's Burgers for its 11th season. The animated series follows Bob Belcher (H. Jon Benjamin) and his family in their misadventures running the Bob’s Burgers restaurant. It will remain a part of Fox's Sunday Night Animation Domination block, along with mainstays The Simpsons and Family Guy, and newcomer Bless the Harts. The series has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program twice, and was nominated in the category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. The series also was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and an Annie Award this year. The series regularly attracts big guest stars. The most recent seasons featured Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and others.

Bob's Burgers is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.

Bob's Burgers stars H. Jon Benajmin as Bob Belcher, John Roberts as Linda Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Eugene Belcher, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher, and Larry Murphy as Teddy.

Bob's Burgers also has a movie in the works, though the film was pushed back on Disney's release schedule. The film is said to be a musical comedy involving Louise going on a magical adventure in the world of her night light.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” Bouchard said in a statement when the film was announced. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Are you happy to hear that Bob's Burgers will be back for another season? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know what you think about it in the comments. Bob's Burgers airs Sunday nights on FOX.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.