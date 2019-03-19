‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Reunites

The cast of Boy Meets World became beloved to fans over the course of its seven seasons, and it’s always great to see them come together. Whether that be in new projects (like the spinoff Girls Meets World) or at conventions, fans treasure the opportunities to see Cory, Topanga, Shawn, Eric, and Mr. Feeny in the same place. Thankfully fans at Emerald City Comic Con had the chance to do just that, though if you weren’t there to see it in person this awesome photo is the next best thing.

Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga, posted a photo reuniting her Ben Savage (Cory), William Daniels (George Feeny), Rider Strong (Shawn), and Will Friedle (Eric), and they were all smiles. The last time we saw them they were guiding Cory and Topanga’s daughter Riley (Rowan Blanchard) and son Auggie (August Maturo) and Riley’s friends Maya Hart (Sabrina Carpenter), Lucas Friar (Peyton Meyer), and Farkle Minkus (Corey Fogelmanis) through life just like their parents and Mr. Feeny had guided them in the original series in Girl Meets World.

That show run from 2014 to 2017, and while we don’t get to see them on the screen anymore at least we can see them reunite at conventions from time to time.

As for the original show, Boy Meets World ran from 1993 to 2000, and told the tale of two friends going through high school. The series also chronicled their lives at home and dealt with topics like drinking, sex, and divorce, and because of how it handled those topics developed a devout following. The series would then follow Cory, Shawn, and Topanga into college, bringing in a few more characters but always making room for stalwarts like Mr. Feeny and Eric, despite the show becoming more about Cory and Topanga’s relationship and Cory’s friendship with Cory.

You can check out the photo above. “Dream. Try. Do Cons. #emeraldcitycomiccon”

Girl Meets World would then bring back many of the characters from Boy Meets World and work them into the storyline in interesting ways. While it only ran for three seasons, the show quickly produced a devout following just like its predecessor, though it wasn’t enough to keep it going for a fourth season.

Would you like to see the cast return in a reunion or another series? Let us know in the comments!