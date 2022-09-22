Breaking Bad Creator's New Show Lands at Apple TV+ With Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn Starring

Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan has found a home for his next television series with Apple TV+ confirming that they've handed out a two-season order for the "Untitled Vince Gilligan Project." Gilligan won't be alone in his new series however as he's also bringing Emmy-nominated actress Rhea Seehorn along with him from Better Call Saul. Seehorn will lead the series which was previously described as being "blended, grounded genre drama." The new series will also be a Sony Pictures Television production, the same home that Gilligan has worked with since the start of Breaking Bad.

"After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who's more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It's long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her," Gilligan said in a statement. "And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to 'Breaking Bad' all those years ago. They've built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them."

Gilligan will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the series. Jeff Frost and Diane Mercer also executive produce, with Jenn Carroll producing for High Bridge Productions. Where and when the series will shoot was not confirmed. Deadline brings word however that Amazon and AMC were also in talks for taking the series, which went out seeking not only a direct to series order but also a budget of around $13 million per episode.

After eleven seasons of television, over 120 episodes, and a feature film, the Breaking Bad universe, guided and created by Gilligan, came to a close earlier this year with the end of Better Call Saul. Ahead of the show's series finale Gilligan was already teasing what would come next for him as a storyteller, teasing that his next series would be different but also not ruling out the potential to one day return to this world.

"I'm going to be pitching it soon and it could not be more different than Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and I'm hoping it sells and I'm hoping people like it," Gilligan told AMC.com. "You just never know, but I'd be very excited to see it get made...I guess secretly in my heart of hearts, I'd like to revisit Breaking Bad at some point, but I think it would have to be years from now. I think I need to prove to myself I'm not a one-trick pony."

Both Seehorn and Gilligan were nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for their work on the most final season of the series, sadly both walked away empty handed this year.