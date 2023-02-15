Watch the Breaking Bad Super Bowl Ad You Didn't See on TV

Heisenberg is the one who snacks in the Breaking Bad Super Bowl commercial you didn't see televised during Sunday's big game. Frito-Lay's PopCorners cooked up a 30-second Super Bowl spot reuniting chemistry teacher turned meth-making kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his apprentice Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), which followed the 60-second cut that was released online ahead of Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the crunchy and wholesome popped corn-snack brand released the extended 90-second version with even more Breaking Bad references — and it's the bomb, yo. Watch it below.

In addition to Walt's iconic yellow hazmat suit, recalling the "all hail the king" key art from the drug drama's fifth and final season, the ad evokes the "Ozymandias" episode as Walt rolls a barrel of cash PopCorners through the New Mexico desert. Series creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed the commercial, marking a reunion with Cranston and Paul after they reprised their longtime roles last year on the final season of spinoff Better Call Saul.

"PopCorners' desire to create a genuine extension of the franchise and a campaign that would really excite Breaking Bad fans is what brought us back for this Super Bowl commercial," Cranston said in a release. "Walt would've been immediately drawn to the basic ingredients in PopCorners, so 'Breaking Good' made perfect sense as an alternate storyline that would've been much better for him and Jesse."

Added Paul, "There's nothing better than getting to revive characters who mean so much to us, surrounded by so many of our original cast and crew members, for the most exciting sports event of the year. We're grateful that PopCorners gave us the perfect opportunity to reunite our Breaking Bad family, especially with a brand that I think is about to become everyone's go-to snack."

PopCorners' "Breaking Good" spot is one of many star-studded Super Bowl commercials that aired during the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles: Sylvester Stallone (Paramount+), John Travolta (T-Mobile), Steve Martin (Pepsi), Alicia Silverstone (Rakuten), Snoop Dogg (Skechers), and Melissa McCarthy (Booking.com) are among the celebrity spokespeople who scored the most-watched Super Bowl ads on YouTube.

