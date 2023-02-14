Super Bowl 57 Nabs Highest TV Ratings in Six Years

Even when taking quite a divisive penalty call during the game's closing moments into consideration, Super Bowl LVII had plenty of viewers tuning in. In fact, the earliest rating reports suggest Sunday's Big Game was the most-watched NFL Championship in the past six years. According to TVLine, 113 million viewers tuned into this year's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, the most traffic the game has received since 2017. Should the number hold strong, that would make this year's Super Bowl the second most-watched NFL championship in history, second only to the aforementioned 2017 bout.

Furthermore, the same report says over 118 million people tuned into Rihanna's halftime performance, making it a second most-watched halftime concert since Katy Perry lead the festivities in 2015. You remember Left Shark, don't you?

What was the most popular Super Bowl ad?

It was a big year for fans of genre film, featuring teasers from most blockbusters due out this year, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Flash, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Though all of the films are still months away, the likes of Jame Gunn are saying The Flash is a great addition to comic book cinema.

"The Flash was f-cking amazing," Gunn said at a DC Studios press event earlier this month. "It's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. Andy Muschietti did an amazing job, and I'm really excited for everybody to see it."

The Ezra Miller-led film is also set to reset the continuity of DC-related projects, effectively launching the DC Universe with the projects that come afterward.

"The one thing that we can promise is that everything from Superman forward, from our first project forward, will be canon and will be connected," Gunn said. "We're using some actors from the past. We're not using other actors from the past, but everything from that moment forward will be connected and consistent."

"Ezra is completely committed to their recovery," Safran added. "And we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress."

The Flash is due out June 16th.