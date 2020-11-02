Netflix Bridgerton Draws Many Gossip Girl Comparisons After Trailer Debut

Netflix kicked off the week by releasing the first teaser trailer for its upcoming drama series, Bridgerton, from Grey's Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes. This is the first big series debut for Rhimes under her overall Netflix deal, and fans have been looking forward to what the beloved creator would deliver. It's safe to say, by the looks of the trailer, that Rhimes didn't disappoint, but this new series may not have been what folks expected. The period piece is all about drama, scandals, and high society, and it's giving people some series Gossip Girl vibes.

You may have noticed Gossip Girl trending on Twitter throughout the morning, and that's not because there is any news of a reboot or reunion surfacing at the moment. The popular series is trending online simply because of the debut of the Bridgerton trailer.

From the narration to the looks, everything about Bridgerton seems to remind fans of Gossip Girl, that is, if Gossip Girl took place hundreds of years ago.

This new series will most definitely deliver the drama that Gossip Girl fans have been missing, and every one of them has taken to Twitter to let it be known just how excited they are for its arrival.