Bridgerton: Shonda Rhimes Reveals Why She's Excited For Queen Charlotte Spinoff

Bridgerton's TV series creator Shonda Rhimes explained why she was so excited to attack the story of Queen Charlotte. Netflix invited fans to a Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story teaser trailer reveal event. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine was able to attend and hear the narrative's architect speak about why approaching two timelines at once. The spinoff focuses on the queen's early days while King George was trying to court her. And the main show focuses on the younger generation of Bridgertons as they navigate those same machinations. It sounds like the events of the past come to light and color some of what we've already seen and will see on the show in Bridgerton Season 3.

Rhimes began, "You know I'm really excited to tell these stories in two timelines. It makes it more special. You can see how the stories from the past influence the future." Another question pondered what's so special about having the older actors around for this chapter as well. The producer talked about how seeing these kinds of women on-screen talking about romance and reflecting on their lives can be kind of hard to find in this pop-culture landscape. There's no question that Bridgerton has provided a sorely-needed role in this entire ecosystem.

"One of the reasons for why I wanted to delve into he past of these women. A lot of romance stories don't delve into the lives of woman of a certain age. So, I think that will be a treat for viewers," she teased.

How Will Queen Charlotte Differ From the Main Series?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has a new description from the streamer. "Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs."

The spinoff of the beloved Netflix show is also set to feature Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as Young King George, Arsema Thomas in her television debut as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs returning as Bridgerton's Brimsley.

