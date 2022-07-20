Bridgerton Reveals New Cast Members for Season 3





Bridgerton has some brand new cast members for Season 3. The Netflix mega-hit has begun filming the next group of episodes. Fans probably weren't expecting to see Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon in there. Variety reports that Francis will be playing Marcus Anderson, a suitor full of charisma. Phillips brings Lord Dealing to life as an eccentric noble that's popular with the girls of the ton. Harry Dankworth is definitely not lacking in the looks department and played by Phoon. However, most of the eyes are going to be on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton this season. As fans have been teased, these episodes will be focusing on them. So, let another social season begin over at Netflix. Check out the special clip they released right here.

Season 3 has a brand new show runner in Jess Brownell. She talked to Variety about the decision to focus on Penelope and Colin this time around. In the books, this doesn't happen until later.

I spy the makings of a new social season. By the looks of things, it would seem the third installment of Bridgerton is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/Ts4xDHlOwA — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 20, 2022

"I really feel like it's Colin and Penelope's time. Because we've been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we've already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people," she explained "I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it's like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn't quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up."

Netflix has put their full support behind the show. "Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV, explained when the renewal for Bridgerton was announced.

Bridgerton Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

