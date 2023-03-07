Queen Charlotte Star Opens Up About Bridgerton Sequel's Representation

Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte is opening up about how the Netflix's spinoff reinforces representation in the series. Fans of the series have loved Golda Rosheuvel's take on the Queen throughout the first two season. In Queen Charlotte, she's splitting duties with India Ria Amarteifo, the younger version of her character. Bridgerton has never shied away from diverse casting decisions. The new series doubles down on the representation and Rosheuvel's comments to Digital Spy show that all the principal players involved are fully behind the creative team. In a world that can be hostile to diversity, showing what can be is a powerful choice to make.

The actress began, "I think especially in the world that we are in now, to celebrate Black History is really really important, and through a female protagonist, female historical character. I think is really cool and beautiful and right on and it's an extraordinary story because as we've said it's one of love which is very rare I think.

"And to know that these two people were passionate about each other way way way way way back in the 18th century and they wanted to be together, and they were a mixed couple you know and they wanted to celebrate that and the great experiment happened," Rosheuvel continued. "I think to bring that to the forefront of the world we're living in now and to really celebrate that is really important politically, emotionally and representing and inclusion all of that stuff it's really really important. So yeah, it is to be celebrated."

What's Coming In Queen Charlotte?

Here's what Netflix had to say about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story: "Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs."

Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) joins the series as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as Young King George, Arsema Thomas in her television debut as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs returning as Bridgerton's Brimsley.



