Bridgerton Reveals Stunning Wedding Dress Collection

Bridgerton announced a brand-new line of wedding dresses with Allure Bridals. The collection is designed by Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte costume designer Lyn Paolo. Recently, the debut of these looks on the runway was held in the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles. Shondaland and Netflix teamed up with Allure Bridals to give fans a tase of the collection they say is influenced by the sun and the stars. (A nice little Easter egg for all the Queen Charlotte fans out there.) The costume designer also spoke to TheWrap about coming up with this diverse set of gowns and her hopes for all the fans out there thinking of tying the knot soon.

"I'm just really happy that it went down well, and that I do hope that the fans out there love the line," Paolo told TheWrap. "I really want all those young ladies out there in the world who want to dress like one of our characters on the shows — I just think it's so emotional for young ladies in that fitting room. It would be lovely and I really want them all to send me their pictures."

What's Up With Bridgerton Season 3?

(Photo: Netflix)

There has been a ton of Bridgerton news recently. Netflix announced that Season 3 is coming next year and it will be split into two parts. While that decision caused a lot of chatter online, there was also the recurring discussion of why Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are the main characters for the beloved show's third season. Showrunner Jess Bronwell addressed these questions and more near the back half of Season 2. In the creative team's opinion, the audience has already spent so much time with Pen that it just made a lot of sense.

"I really feel like it's Colin and Penelope's time. Because we've been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we've already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people," Brownell explained in 2022. "I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it's like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realizing that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn't quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up."

What Is Bridgerton About?

(Photo: Netflix)

Here's how Netflix describes the smash-hit: "Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton, is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand's marriage mart in search of romance, adventure and love."

Would you ever consider a Bridgerton-themed wedding? Let us know down in the comments!