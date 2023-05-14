Shonda Rhimes Teases More Bridgerton Spinoffs at Netflix

Queen Charlotte is now streaming on Netflix, but it might not be the only series to come out of the wildly popular Bridgerton. According to executive producer Shonda Rhimes, there are more stories within that world that interest her — particularly that a story about young Violet could be "fascinating" to explore should the Bridgerton franchise expand even further.

"I wasn't necessarily thinking about this as a Bridgerton spinoff when I started telling the story just because Queen Charlotte is so singular," Rhimes told IMDb (via Screen Rant). "But I also included stories of Lady Danbury. And you get to meet a young Violet. And I think Violet is fascinating. And there's a story to be told there."

Will there be a Season 2 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

While the series, which stars India Amartefio as young Queen Charlotte and Corey Mylchreest as George, was meant to be a limited series, Rhimes has not ruled out a second season.

"There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet," Rhimes said coyly. "I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know."

What Is Queen Charlotte About?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is described by Netflix as follows: "Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the 'ton, and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe's most unforgettable monarchs."

Who Stars in Queen Charlotte?

Queen Charlotte features the return of Golda Rosheuvel as older Queen Charlotte alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), and Hugh Sachs (Brimsley). The show also stars Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (Sandman) as Young King George, Arsema Thomas in her television debut as Young Agatha Danbury, Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is now streaming on Netflix.

