Brooklyn Nine-Nine Wraps Production for Good, Co-Creator Thanks Cast and Crew

After cancellations, renewals, and delays, the final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has finally wrapped filming, according to co-creator Dan Goor, who announced the conclusion of production on Twitter. The upcoming season marks the eighth season of the series, which premiered on FOX in 2013. In 2018, the network cancelled the series, largely due to its dwindling viewership numbers despite always earning strong critical reactions, only for NBC to then pick up the series for its final three seasons. The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is currently slated to premiere this August in the highly coveted spot following the Summer Olympics.

"We just wrapped Brooklyn 99," Goor tweeted. "I want to thank our amazing crew and cast. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, and Chelsea Peretti, thank you. You changed my life."

The series follows the structure seen in sitcoms like The Office and Parks and Recreation, following "mundane" the lives of employees and their daily adventures, with this series focusing on police officers in the fictional 99th precinct of New York City. Unlike Goor's previous shows, however, Brooklyn Nine-Nine doesn't feature talking heads segments in which the characters themselves address the cameras.

As if delivering fans a final season of a beloved show isn't enough pressure, the coronavirus pandemic and the numerous demonstrations against police injustices last year saw the series have to find ways to address these heavy issues, while also still attempting to deliver the same hilarity fans have grown to love over the years.

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year," Terry Crews previously explained to Access Hollywood. "We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres on August 12th on NBC.

