Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season Premiere Date Revealed In New Video

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has revealed its official season 8 premiere date, as part of a new video hyping the final season of the show's run. The final season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will premiere on August 12th on NBC, giving fans a late-summer boost of some highly-anticipated new content. Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season will air just as NBC ends its coverage of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, which was (obviously) delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, last year. Production on Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 resumed back in early April, with 10 episodes slated for the final season's run.

In the video for Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season premiere date, we get a nice retrospective about everything the series has achieved, as tallied by the number of recurring gags it's pulled off. That list includes 8 years being on TV; 7 annual heist episodes; 32 fictional titles of the recurring "Name of your set tape" gag; 4,279 utterances of Andy Samberg's catchphrase "Cool, cool, cool..."; and of course, the tease of one final epic season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine wasn't just affected by the COVID-19 pandemic - it was also greatly hindered by the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin. As star Andy Samberg told People, the entire premise of the show (a workplace comedy about a police precinct) suddenly didn't seem so lighthearted and funny anymore:

"The writers are all rethinking how we’re going to move forward," Samberg said. "[Everyone is] discussing how you make a comedy show about police right now, and if we can find a way of doing that that we all feel morally OK about? I know that we’ll figure it out, but it’s definitely a challenge."

That said, Brookln Nine-Nine star Terry Crews added in a different interview that the show would still find a way to go out on a high note: "We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations, and we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

Samberg and Crews' co-star Melissa Fumero promised Comicbook.com that the final season will definitely satisfy fans:

"It's bittersweet, but I'm really proud of the show. I'm really proud of this season. I think it's going to be a really satisfying end I hope for the viewers and just trying to think of it as like the victory lap, celebrating the show, celebrating the people I work with. Not trying not to take anything for granted and stay really present."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's final season will premiere on NBC on August 12th.