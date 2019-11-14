Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed for Season 8 by NBC

Nine-Nine fans rejoice: Brooklyn Nine-Nine has been renewed for season 8 by NBC! The report that NBC is bringing back the police-themed workplace comedy was confirmed by various trades, with details about the renewal still coming to light (at the time of writing this). That’s a pretty big announcement to make, as Brooklyn Nine-Nine has yet to even reach its season 7 premiere date; the show is scheduled to return to NBC on February 6th. With this season 8 early renewal, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will have officially carried on for three seasons after Fox canceled the series at the end of season 5.

Check out the cast’s reaction as they get the news that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is going to cotinue:

Good things come to those who w8. The #Brooklyn99 squad will be coming back for Season 8 on NBC! pic.twitter.com/bQsGYA4oG9 — Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99) November 14, 2019

It’s understandable why NBC would want to make the move to bring back Brooklyn Nine-Nine early: the show is at 130 episodes heading into season 7, which means that the additional episodes of seasons 7 and 8 would put the series on a very comfortable blanket of syndication. Looking more toward the future: 8 seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine (or more) would provide an awesome binging block for that upcoming Peacock streaming service that NBC is launching – and new episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine arriving in the 2020 – 2021 time frame could be nice exclusives to put on the service, as well.

The end of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 6 saw the precinct face a major adversary in the form of police Commissioner Kelly, who used illegal wiretapping of the New Yorkers to make his new crime-stopper app seem like a major win. After Jake recruited his own rag-tag “Suicide Squad” to stop Kelly, order was restored – or so we thought. In a last-minute twist, Captain Holt’s (Andre Braugher) nemesis Madeline Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick) managed to install herself as interim commissioner, and used a technicality to bust Holt back down to the level of patrol officer. Needless to say, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans have been waiting to see how Holt’s new status in the department plays into the power dynamic of he and Jake’s relationship.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller. Season 7 premieres on February 6th.