Bryan Cranston Plays Coy on Potential Malcolm In the Middle Revival

Yes. No. Maybe. I don't know. Can you repeat the question? Bryan Cranston played coy about a potential Malcolm in the Middle revival while reflecting on his relationship with Frankie Muniz and his TV sons. Cranston played Hal — the overworked, outnumbered, and often overwhelmed Malcolm patriarch — on the Linwood Boomer-created sitcom that ran for seven seasons and 151 episodes on Fox. After having an emotional reunion with Muniz in December, Cranston said he's open to returning to the role and reuniting with his Malcolm in the Middle castmates.

"It would be fun to explore now," Cranston told ET. "All these boys who are now grown-ups and on their own with kids of their own, and it'd be fun to explore that. I'm open to that." But with Cranston reportedly developing a Malcolm reboot, he zipped his lips, adding: "I'm going to lock it down."

Cranston and Muniz starred in the series alongside Jane Kaczmarek as Lois, Christopher Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese, and Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey. Last year, Cranston revealed he pitched a Malcolm in the Middle movie catching up with the family 20 years after the 2006 series finale.

"I first proposed the idea of a reunion movie," Cranston told GQ. "The creator of the show, Linwood Boomer, is warming to it. If we come across an idea that all of us feel is really valid, not just – I have no interest to keep busy or pick up a paycheck – I want to do something that, 'Man, that's a great idea.' And we get to see these people 20 years later."



Cranston added: "All the boys are now at least in their thirties. They're all grown men, married, children ... It's just an extraordinary situation for me. In fact, a couple of them are nearing the age I was when I played the dad of those kids."

According to Muniz, Cranston is "kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling. So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent."



Cranston next appears in February's Argylle, also starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Catharine O'Hara, Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa, John Cena, Sofia Boutella, Samuel L. Jackson, and Henry Cavill.