Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Want to Reunite For a Broadway Play

Breaking Bad came to an end in 2013, but the show's two main stars remain close friends ten years later. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have co-founded Dos Hombres, a mezcal company, and have appeared together in various projects, including a Super Bowl commercial earlier this year. They were also recently spotted with some of their Breaking Bad castmates on the picket lines during the SAG strike. The duo recently had a chat with Variety and Paul revealed he wants to do a Broadway play with Cranston.

"It would be a dream to share the stage with him," Paul shared. "I mean, he's just the best of the best. And that's always been a dream of mine. I just haven't found the right project, but to be able to just trust fall into that with him would be... Yeah, a dream. I mean, I love Broadway, I love the stage. To be able to do it with not only one of my best friends in the world, but someone that I really can trust and admire. I know that he's just gonna swing for the fences, like he always does. And also just great input, great advice."

Bryan Cranston Doesn't Miss Playing Walter White:

Breaking Bad ran for five seasons and despite the show ending with Walter White's death, Cranston was able to reprise the role in the follow-up film, El Camino and the show's spin-off series, Better Call Saul. Cranston recently answered fan questions in a video with GQ, and was asked if he misses the character.

"I often get asked if I miss playing him, and I really don't," Cranston admitted. "It's the feeling that you fully expressed yourself while the series was going on, and you spent it all while you were there. And I thought that Vince Gilligan wrote a beautiful beginning, middle, and end to that series, and so I didn't feel like I needed more. And then all of a sudden, he called me and said, 'We're doing this movie, El Camino,' which is the continuation of where the Jesse Pinkman character goes. I said, 'Absolutely. I'll do whatever you want.' So Walter White shows up in there. Then they do Better Call Saul and we get a call for the last season. 'We'd love you to come in and do it.' 'Okay, sure.' Then I become Walter White again Recently we did a PopCorners commercial for the Superbowl, and I'm playing Walter White again. So even though I don't miss him, I don't get a chance to miss him. He keeps coming back into my life."

Cranston concluded, "I think this character became so wonderfully and strangely iconic, surprising to me, that he's kind of separated himself from the rest of the things that I do. So I feel good about that. And it was one of the most important turns in my career to take on that role and to do that. It changed the trajectory of my career for sure."

Would you like to see Paul and Cranston on Broadway together? Tell us in the comments!