Malcolm in the Middle Star Bryan Cranston's Reboot Update Should Have Fans Excited

Malcolm In The Middle star Bryan Cranston says that a reboot of the popular sitcom is slowly becoming more likely. The Breaking Bad actor talked about bringing the Fox family comedy back on Watch What Happens Live. He got asked about a Malcolm In The Middle reboot and he said there's some truth in the rumors. Some fans online believe that Cranston had already written a script for a new series. While that isn't exactly true, the actor did share that there's been discussion of story, plots and other details. Wit the writer's strike going on, they couldn't write the Malcolm In The Middle script anyway. But, the idea remains intriguing for people looking to revisit the show.



"Yes, I would say that on a scale of 1-10, I'd say an 8 that we'll do a reunion, movie or show or something," Cranston answered when asked about the probability of the show's return. "And yes, we have been working on concepts of story, plots and things like that."

Could A Malcolm In The Middle Reboot Happen?

This isn't the first time that Cranston has openly wondered about a reboot. Malcolm In The Middle's cultural imprint is backed up by the numbers in the streaming era. So, in a sit-down with GQ, the actor admitted that the thought of getting the band back together holds a certain appeal for him.

"I'm curious about that family 20 years later," Cranston began. "What happened to them? Where are they? What are the kids doing? They're grown men now."

"I first proposed the idea of a reunion movie," Cranston said of the series. "The creator of the show, Linwood Boomer, is warming to it. If we come across an idea that all of us feel is really valid, not just – I have no interest to keep busy or pick up a paycheck – I want to do something that, 'Man, that's a great idea.' And we get to see these people 20 years later. All the boys are now in their, at least in their thirties. They're all grown men, married, children ... It's just an extraordinary situation for me. I was, in fact, a couple of them are nearing the age I was when I played the dad of those kids," he added with a laugh.

Malcolm In The Middle's Creator Has Thought About It Too

Linwood Boomer is well-known for creating Malcolm In The Middle. So, when Entertainment Weekly asked him about bringing the show back, he had to be honest. A lot of these other older shows are getting reboots and revivals. So, in one way of thinking, it was almost inevitable that we would get to this point with the Fox comedy.

"We're talking about it," Boomer said. "We all think it would be fun if we get the right idea. Honestly, it would be going much faster if everyone wasn't so annoying." He added that Cranston was "kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling."

