Malcom in the Middle Star Frankie Muniz Says Bryan Cranston Is Developing Series Reboot

After years of playing one of the most destructive characters in television history, it looks like Bryan Cranston is ready to remind people that he's also one of TV's best on-screen dads. Before Breaking Bad, Cranston starred opposite Frankie Muniz in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, playing the patriarch of the Wilkerson family. According to Muniz, not only does Cranston want to revisit the character, he's apparently leading the charge on a Malcolm in the Middle series reboot.

Muniz recently spoke with Fox News for his role in VH1's revival of The Surreal Life, and the topic of Malcolm in the Middle obviously came up. After saying he'd love to know what the Wilkersons are up to, Muniz revealed that Cranston is working on a script for a new version of the show.

"We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes," Muniz said. "I realized, 'Wow, that's what we were making.'... I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family's up to."

"I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling," he continued. "So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent."

Muniz left things on a slightly more cryptic note, saying, "But I don't know, we'll see what happens."

Will There Be a Malcolm in the Middle Reboot?

No new Malcolm in the Middle series has officially been ordered just yet, so there's no actual confirmation that something is happening. A lot will likely depend on what kind of pitch Cranston is working on.

That said, Malcolm in the Middle seemingly has its two biggest pieces in place to make some kind of reboot happen. Muniz was the face of the original series and Cranston is far and away its biggest star. If those two are truly involved in something together, it would be hard to imagine a reboot not coming together.

Would you like to see a reboot of Malcolm in the Middle? Let us know in the comments!