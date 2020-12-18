Bryce Dallas Howard Details The Mandalorian's Epic Apollo 13 Easter Egg

✖

Earlier this season in Disney+'s The Mandalorian, actress turned director Bryce Dallas Howard returned to the series to helm an episode of the live-action Star Wars series. Fans were quick to notice that Howard's episode featured a huge Easter egg, as she paid homage to her father Ron Howard's movie Apollo 13 with a sequence where Mando takes his ship The Razor Crest for a rough landing. Speaking in a new interview, Howard opened up about what made her land on this specific homage to her dad's work which was don't not just because she could make a reference to her father Star Wars canon.

"Apollo 13 was definitely something that I referenced, more than anything because I so vividly remember my experience, because I was there the whole time," Howard told Digital Spy. " One of my jobs (on the set of Apollo 13) was to get everyone's orders for lunch together, because, during lunch, we would watch dailies. I would gather the lunches, and then I would watch the dailies during lunch, and then it was rinse and repeat for dinnertime. And so I was there every single day, and saw how they do every single thing. And because we were shooting stuff in space, I was like, "OK, OK, there's a few shots that I just really, really want to make sure we get."

Like father, like daughter! @BryceDHoward, don’t think I didn’t catch that awesome homage paid to your dad! Considering that Apollo 13 is my favorite-favorite movie, I caught it right away! 🤩 @themandalorian I know I can’t be the only one who geeked over this! #TheMandolorian pic.twitter.com/GQwokapkM9 — 😷 Lucia Briones 😷 (@Lucybri83) November 13, 2020

She continued, "Also, because my grandfather was an aerospace engineer. My mum's dad worked at NASA. So there are certain things that I just wanted to incorporate so that, if you were watching, you would know how terrible a landing it was [laughs]. We needed it for folks who don't fly – it needed to look like the worst landing that Mando had ever experienced [laughs]."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. The season two finale premieres on Friday, December 18.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.