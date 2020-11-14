Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Has Very Sweet Easter Egg Ode to Apollo 13

✖

In case you missed it, the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was directed by Bryce Dallas Howard. "Chapter 11: The Heiress" was Howard's second episode after helming season one's "Chapter 4: Sanctuary." Many people have taken to social media to praise Howard for her work on the new ep, and she responded with a video saying how grateful she was. It turns out, Howard also paid a tribute to her father in "Chapter 11." Ron Howard is no stranger to Star Wars, having directed Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, his most famous space-related movie is Apollo 13. One fan took to Twitter to point out an homage that was in The Mandalorian and Bryce confirmed it.

"Like father, like daughter! @BryceDHoward, don’t think I didn’t catch that awesome homage paid to your dad! Considering that Apollo 13 is my favorite-favorite movie, I caught it right away! I know I can’t be the only one who geeked over this," @Lucybri83 tweeted. "Nice catch!! 100% correct :)," Howard replied. You can check out a comparison video of the scenes from The Mandalorian and Apollo 13 below

Like father, like daughter! @BryceDHoward, don’t think I didn’t catch that awesome homage paid to your dad! Considering that Apollo 13 is my favorite-favorite movie, I caught it right away! 🤩 @themandalorian I know I can’t be the only one who geeked over this! #TheMandolorian pic.twitter.com/GQwokapkM9 — 😷 Lucia Briones 😷 (@Lucybri83) November 13, 2020

In a previous post, Howard teased that exciting things are coming in The Mandaloiran's second season, saying, "I feel just as giddy, eager, and desperate for everyone to see what we’ve been cooking up this season of The Mandalorian; there’s so much to look forward to!"

Season Two of The Mandalorian has some exciting directors on the roster. In addition to Howard, returning directors include Rick Famuyiwa and Dave Filoni. First-timers for the show include Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), who directed last week's episode. We are also stoked for next week's ep, which was directed by Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga on the series. When asked to share what he's most excited about for Season Two, Weathers told ET Canada, "Well, of course, the episode I directed! [Laughs] The episode I directed, in our schedule, was Episode 4."

What did you think of Howard's homage to Apollo 13? Tell us in the comments!

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.