‘Stranger Things’ Alum Shannon Purser Wants to Join ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot

Stranger Things star Shannon Purser would love to have a role in the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot.

Purser commented on the planned reboot of the popular The WB/UPN series, saying that she would love to be Willow – Buffy’s best friend and eventual witch.

Reboots are a tricky business, but I would love love love to be Willow in the new Buffy. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) July 22, 2018

Responding to a fan, she also said that she would be okay if the upcoming reboot had all new characters instead of re-using existing characters and concepts.

Purser played the much-beloved Barb in Stranger Things, a minor role that unexpectedly blew up after the first season aired on Netflix. Purser has also appeared in Riverdale and is set to star in the Netflix movie Sierra Burgess Is a Loser later this year.

News broke about the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer show earlier this weekend, which will be developed by original showrunner Joss Whedon, with a pilot script written by Monica Owusu-Breen. While the original series starred Sarah Michelle Gellar as the title character, plans are for a black actress to play Buffy in the reboot. Gail Berman, Joe Earley, Fran Kazui and Kaz Kazui are also attached to executive produce the new show.

Whedon’s schedule has gotten a lot busier in recent months. HBO recently picked up his new sci-fi series The Nevers, which stars a group of Victorian women with strange abilities. He’s also developing a half-hour series called Pippa Smith: Grown-Up Detective for FreeForm.

As of press time, no network has picked up the new Buffy reboot, but it will likely be a hot project due to the popularity of the original series. The first Buffy the Vampire series aired for seven seasons on The WB and UPN and spawned a spinoff series, Angel, which ran for several more seasons. Buffy the Vampire Slayer was Whedon’s breakout hit and would eventually lead to him directing movies like Avengers and stepping in to finish Justice League after Zach Snyder’s departure.