Daredevil: Born Again Set Photos Tease Return to Iconic Location

After creative reshuffling behind the scenes and the canonization of the DefendersVerse, it looks like Marvel Studios is doing whatever it can to tie its upcoming Daredevil release in line with the show that came before it. Naturally, that means like returning to staples from the character's time on Netflix. In short, Josie's is making a comeback. The Hell's Kitchen bar served as the favorite watering hole for Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page not only in the Marvel comics source material, but all three seasons of Daredevil, and it will be making its way back for Daredevil: Born Again.

In photos recently captured of the Daredevil: Born Again set, those in the show's art department can be seen getting a storefront transformed into Josie's. Set photos continue to surface of the show's production given its tendency to film on practical outdoor sets in New York City.

In a previous chat with THR, Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio revealed the creatives behind the show got together during last year's pause in production to reassess where the show needed to go. It was at that time Marvel Studios executives decided to officially add The DefendersVerse to the MCU's Sacred Timeline.

"During our restart of all the creative on Daredevil: Born Again, all the creatives got together and said, 'Look, this is how we've got to do it now.' So we are for sure only speaking about it in terms of being directly connected to the original Daredevil, and that's a great thing," D'Onofrio explained. "It brings in a lot of cool stories and all the collateral story that happened in those original three seasons. So we now get to start this Born Again situation with all of that history behind us and the outcome of all that history. So we're all talking about Daredevil: Born Again in those terms now."

