Daredevil: Born Again Photos Reveal Best Look Yet at New Costumes for Matt Murdock and Bullseye

Photos from the on-location set of Daredevil: Born Again offer fans their best look at the series' new Daredevil costume and Bullseye costume. One photo has Matt Murdock's crimson-colored new Daredevil suit. Another shows the Bullseye costume worn by the character Benjamin Poindexter in the series. Both are snapshots of a scene in progress, meaning they aren't the glory shots that an official promotional still might represent or necessarily how these costumes will look with the proper lighting and color correction on Disney+. However, they're the best fans have to go on at this time. You can see the photos of the new Daredevil costume and Bullseye costume below.

Charlie Cox debuted as Matt Murdock in Marvel's Daredevil on Netflix. He's made a few appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since then, including Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but Daredevil: Born Again will see him reuniting with his co-stars from that series, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, for the first time since it ended its Netflix run.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

Wilson Bethel debuted as Benjamin Poindexter in Marvel's Daredevil's third and final season. News broke only recently that Bullseye will return in Daredevil: Born Again. Jon Bernthal is also expected to reprise his role as the violent vigilante Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher.

What is Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again will see Daredevil facing off with the Kingpin once more. Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays the Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about how Daredevil: Born Again differs from the Netflix series.

"I think it's definitely a new show. It's not the Netflix show. It's definitely a new show," D'Onofrio said. "I mean, all I can say is that Charlie [Cox] and I are not bored. We are having a great time. We have a great cast, and I think everybody else is having a great time too. Charlie's one of my favorite people, and I know that he comes here every day ready to knock it out of the park and you know how I am, I'm totally into this part, so I'm there for the same reason."

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

"We're really just delivering. It's a lot of work. Charlie's amazing because he has to do all the stunts and stuff, so he's in constant training and learning different things," D'Onofrio added. "But the scenes are great. I'm trying to skirt around specifics, but I can only say that it is a different show and it feels like a different show."

However, D'Onofrio's statements came before news surfaced of Daredevil: Born Again's creative reboot by Disney, which may have brought it back in line with the vision of the Netflix series. Fans will find out when Daredevil: Born Again eventually debuts on Disney+. In the meantime, Marvel's Daredevil is streaming now on Disney+ and was recently inserted into its proper place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.