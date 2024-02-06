New Daredevil: Born Again Set Video Could Confirm Major Character Death

Marvel fans are a little worried about a major Daredevil character because of a new set video. While a lot of the Internet is getting a peek at Daredevil and Bullseye's costumes in Daredevil: Born Again, there is drama afoot. In the new video, Bullseye is walking toward a character with his pistol after firing off a few rounds. Judging from the way that Matt Murdock runs at him and goes for a tackle, this could spell bad news for whoever's on the business end of that firearm. There have been whispers that Karen Page and Foggy Nelson are in danger during Daredevil: Born Again. Various fan detectives believe they've found even more conclusive evidence.

For fans wondering if the Disney+ series would be taking after the previous show, there are more and more nuggets popping up by the day. One of the biggest requests heading into Daredevil: Born Again has been the return of Foggy Nelson and Karen Page. Well, when Deborah Ann-Woll and Elden Henson were photographed on-set last month, the entire Marvel fanbase was cheering. Now, that doesn't ensure that things will remain this upbeat among observers. (There are already rumors that the fan-favorite trio's reunion might be short-lived…) But, for now, there's so much to pour over.

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

Is Daredevil: Born Again A Continuation?

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin)

From the moment Charlie Cox returned to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again, questions about his status have swirled online. Echo brought even more questions as Vincent D'Onofrio returned as Kingpin after Hawkeye. ComicBook.com asked the Wilson Fisk actor about the upcoming Marvel series. While he couldn't gave any of the notes and bolts away, he did say that the vision for Daredevil's next show will become a lot clearer in the coming months.

"I really can't say much, as you know, but I will say that while I was shooting Echo, I realized it confirmed a lot for me," the actor told us. "Which was that even if people had never seen the original Daredevil, the tone of Echo and the writing of Echo allowed me to present the character to even a new audience, not just audiences that had seen Daredevil before. And the way that I think he's best portrayed, I think in that tone, he's best portrayed like that, and we're going to continue that."u created something that was really, really beautiful. And so, they're like your children."

The Defenders Are Marvel Canon

(Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Adding the DefenderVerse to the MCU's Sacred Timeline has caused a stir among Marvel obsessives. While the large majority of fans loved a decision, there are some that are still skeptical of Daredevil's place in the larger canon. ScreenRant spoke to Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum about where The Defenders shows fit into the Marvel picture.

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline," Winderbaum said. "That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway."

He would continue "But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

How do you feel about the new suits? Let us know down in the comments!