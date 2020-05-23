Arrowverse's Caity Lotz and Katie Cassidy Stage Canary Reunion

✖

The CW's Arrowverse may have the Lance sisters off doing very different things -- Sara is currently hopping around time dealing with the Fates on DC's Legends of Tomorrow while Laurel was teaming up with Mia Queen and Dinah Drake in the future on Arrow -- but space and time can't keep the Canaries apart. Laurel Lance actress Katie Cassidy and Sara Lance actor Caity Lotz recently reunited and shared the fun on Instagram for fans.

In the photo that Cassidy shared, the two are seen out and about wearing masks and gloves while picking up what appears to be take-out with both Lotz and Cassidy flashing peace signs for their "Black Canary" reunion.

View this post on Instagram Boss Bitches 🙌🏼 @caitylotz A post shared by Katie Cassidy (@katiecassidy) on May 19, 2020 at 12:33pm PDT

As fans of the Arrowverse -- and specifically of Arrow -- know, both Lotz and Cassidy have played versions of Black Canary. Lotz's Sara was the original Canary in then-Starling City. Following Sara's death, Laurel took on the mantle of Black Canary, wearing her sister's mask. Sara ultimately ended up being resurrected and would go on to become the White Canary and a member of the Legends of Tomorrow while Laurel -- the Earth-1 version at least -- died after being stabbed by Damian Darhk. The Earth-2 version of Laurel Lance (also played by Cassidy) is the version that remains post-"Crisis on Infinite Earths" and went to 2040 to team up with fellow Canary Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) and Mia Queen/Green Arrow (Katherine McNamara) to try to prevent the fall of Star City.

When it comes to that future Star City, fans are hopeful that they'll get to see what's next for the Canaries. The spinoff series Green Arrow and the Canaries, aired a backdoor pilot as part of Arrow's final season and while there's not yet been any official word on the series' fate -- network president Mark Pedowitz has said that the series is "very much alive" -- Cassidy is herself confident that the series will ultimately make it back to the small screen.

"I'm a very positive person, so I feel confident that we'll go [to series],' Cassidy said. "If there was ever a time for a three-hander, all-female badass show, now is the time! So, I'm not worried. I'm feeling pretty good about it.

“[Seeing] more of Black Siren and what her life was, and how she got there to 2040. Just more of her beating this path of heroes, of women, along with the Green Arrow and the other Canary,” Cassidy added. “I love playing a hero, I love playing a villain…. I’m just excited to jump into it.”

