Katie Cassidy Is "Confident" About Green Arrow and the Canaries Getting Picked Up

While Arrow officially came to a close earlier this year, The CW's Arrowverse might not be done telling stories in Star City. The superhero franchise has another potential series, Green Arrow and the Canaries, in the works, after airing a backdoor pilot as part of Arrow's final season. There is no official word yet on the series' fate, but it sounds like one of the series' stars is pretty optimistic. In a recent interview with TVLine, Katie Cassidy revealed that she's "confident" that the series will ultimately make it to the small screen.

“I’m a very positive person, so I feel confident that we’ll go [to series],” Cassidy, who plays Laurel Lance/Black Canary on the series, explained. “If there was ever a time for a three-hander, all-female badass show, now is the time! So I’m not worried. I’m feeling pretty good about it.

“[Seeing] more of Black Siren and what her life was, and how she got there to 2040. Just more of her beating this path of heroes, of women, along with the Green Arrow and the other Canary,” Cassidy added. “I love playing a hero, I love playing a villain…. I’m just excited to jump into it.”

This echoes comments that Katherine McNamara, who would theoretically star in Green Arrow and the Canaries as Mia Smoak-Queen, recently made to ComicBook.com. As she revealed as part of our "Talking Shop" interview series, the scheduling of everything is currently up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have no idea," McNamara explained. "I just asked the other day and because of the state of the world and everything that's going on everything has kind of changed. Upfronts have been cancelled, nobody knows what's going on. We weren't supposed to know until May anyway and now at this point, who knows when decisions are going to be made."

"You know, obviously I had such a lovely time playing Mia," McNamara added. "I'd love to be back, especially now that there are so many exciting things for her, taking on the mantle of Green Arrow and moving forward. They made me a really badass suit that I love so I'd love to wear it again, but we'll see. Time will tell."

Green Arrow and the Canaries would also star Juliana Harkavy as Dinah Drake, and Charlie Barnett as John Diggle Jr.

