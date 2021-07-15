Cancelled ABC Show Might Find New Life On Streaming

✖

One canceled ABC show might have found a second lease on life with streaming. Back in May, the network decided to pull the plug on Rebel, but the show is now streaming on IMDb TV. Amazon runs that platform and it’s completely free to watch right now. ABC Signature formed a partnership with the platform according to Deadline and there could be a second season coming if fans stream the first salvo of episodes in big enough numbers. Katey Sagal has to be ecstatic to hear this news seeing as how she’s the lead actress. This is a new occurrence in the streaming landscape as smaller platforms jockey for offerings with an underserved fanbase. Each one of these services need content in a big way. This is an easy way to generate some buzz and profit for everyone involved. Even the fans win as their favorite shows are brought back from the brink. Here’s how ABC described Rebel if you’ve never heard of it before.

“Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie "Rebel" Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She's a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.“

“The series stars Katey Sagal as Annie "Rebel" Bello, John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lana, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke and Andy Garcia as Cruz. Krista Vernoff ("Grey's Anatomy," "Station 19") is creator and showrunner of "Rebel." The series is executive produced by Vernoff and Alexandre Schmitt of Trip the Light, Erin Brockovich, John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Andrew Stearn, Marc Webb and Adam Arkin.”

“The series is produced by ABC Signature in association with Sony Pictures Television. ABC Signature, alongside 20th Television, is a part of Disney Television Studios.”

Would you be interesting in giving Rebel a shot on IMDb TV? Had you watched it on ABC before? Let us know down in the comments below!