LOST to Stream for Free on IMDb TV

Despite having its own Disney+ streaming service, Disney is electing to send its hit decade-old ABC series LOST to IMDb for streaming purposes. IMDb is launching its IMDb TV network which will broadcast content free of charge but will only be available to play with ads. LOST, the series which revolutionized serialized story telling on television, centered around the survivors of Oceanic 815 when it landed on an island populated with mysterious monsters and native human life. The character-driven drama bordered into sci-fi territory and has long been debated for its controversial, character-driven ending, as well.

LOST is hardly the only show coming to IMDb TV. Here is the long list of titles headed to the free streaming service: Ally McBeal, Army Wives, Boston Legal , Desperate Housewives, The Glades, Graceland , L.A. Law, Legends, Lie to Me , LOST, Malcolm in the Middle, My So-Called Life, Private Practice, Revenge, Roswell, St. Elsewhere, Terra Nova, Ugly Betty, The Unit, White Collar, and Witches of East End. LOST will begin streaming on May 1.

Early last year, ABC executives admitted they are open to the idea of a LOST reboot. In today’s pop culture landscape, such a move seems like only a matter of time However, should such a series come along, the original creatives behind the popular six-year series should not be expected to return.

“For Damon [Lindelof] and myself, we really feel like we were given an incredible opportunity to tell the story we wanted to tell,” LOST co-writer Carlton Cuse told ComicBook.com in 2017. “It was really the first network show where we sort of dictated our own end date. We told the story we wanted to tell. To this date, there has not been any effort or any talk between us about doing anything else.”

Although he sidelined himself for such a possibility, Cuse has no problem with another set of writers stepping in to pick up where he and Lindelof left off. “I do believe at some future point, someone else will do something in the LOST world and that’s OK,” Cuse said. “There probably are some young wonderful writers out there. Maybe Damion Chazelle would like to do a musical in the world of LOST, I don’t know. He’s free to do it.”

Are you going to watch LOST on IMDb TV? Are you ready to go back to the island?