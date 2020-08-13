Cardi B Claps Back at Tiger King's Carole Baskin and Says She Killed Her Husband

✖

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" has earned a pretty wide array of reactions in recent days, ranging from a genuine love for the song to confusion about some of its lyrics. One of the most unexpected negative responses came from Tiger King's Carole Baskin, who criticized the "WAP" music video for having "glamorized" the ownership of big cats. In a recent interview with Vice, Cardi B was asked to respond to Baskin's comments, and did so in a pretty colorful way. As Cardi put it, she chooses not to acknowledge Baskin's negativity towards the video -- and she acknowledged the theory that Baskin murdered her first husband, Don Lewis.

“I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” Cardi explained. “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl, you killed your g-ddamn husband."

This isn't the first time that Cardi B has expressed her feelings towards the world of Tiger King, with the rapper and actress being pretty vocal about the series on social media when it debuted in March. In particular, Cardi repeatedly expressed support for Baskin's onscreen rival, Joe Exotic, and even offered to start a GoFundMe account to raise money for him.

Baskin's thoughts on the "WAP" video first began to be published earlier this week, with the zoo owner suggesting that even though the big cats in the video appeared to be Photoshopped in, that also caused a problem in an of itself.

"My guess is that most people won't even see the Photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid," Baskin wrote in a statement to Billboard. "I was happy to see that it does appear to all be Photoshopped. It didn't look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers. In fact, probably most of the rooms were Photoshopped in via green screen. That being said, you have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image and that doesn't happen in the wild. It can't happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it). That tells me they probably dealt with one of the big cat pimps, who makes a living from beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio. That's never good for the cat."

"The worst part is that it glamorizes the idea of rich people having tigers as pets," Baskin continued. "That makes every ignorant follower want to imitate by doing the same. After tigers are too old for pay to play sessions by people like Joe Exotic, Bhagavan Antle, Marc McCarthy, Mario Tabraue and others, they become a liability instead of an asset. While I think most are destroyed behind closed gates at that point, some end up being given away to people who want to have a tiger to show off. That never works out and the cats either die or end up dumped in sanctuaries or, worse yet, breeding mills. Either way, it's always abusive to the cat."

