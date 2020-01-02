People Were Comparing Usher to Carmen Sandiego for His Insane Outfit

Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego was an absolute delight last year with that gorgeous art style. But, on New Year’s Eve, a bunch of Twitter users couldn’t help but notice a strange resemblance between the long-coated crime fighter and one of the performers on a huge program. Usher took the stage on New Years Rockin’ Eve to do what he normally does and thrill a crowd. But his choice of a long red duster and wide-brimmed hat inevitably led a bunch of social media users to point out that the superstar looked like he was getting ready to plan a big heist. Funny enough, this sort of thing is the standard operating procedure for the platform at this point. If any famous person tries to get a fit off that seems a little weird, it will only be a matter of minutes before people will fly from the rafters with well-timed jokes. The responses, in this case, were rather mild, but you would be astounded how many users instantly drew that conclusion and got a photo of their televisions. The opportunity to get that quick joke off is just too good to pass up sometimes and this is definitely one of those moments.

Last night’s celebrations seemed to go off without a hitch. A number of celebrities posted about their reflections on a new year on their accounts. People got engaged or showed off how expansive the parties they were attending ended up being. But, most people were fixated on the idea of this being a second 1920s with many embracing the styles of the Jazz Age, sometimes without realizing it. The next decade presents a lot of mystery, but for one night, a lot of people seemed to be having a good time.

Back in Netflix territory, our staff reviewed Carmen Sandiego and came away really impressed with the show:

“Carmen Sandiego is a fantastic balancing act of a series,” our reviewer wrote in January. “It’s action-packed, educational, and downright fun the majority of the time. There are a ton of characters to love, but it never feels as though the roster is too over-crowded for kids to get lost with what’s going on. And if you’re a parent that gets roped into watching cartoons with your children, this show will quickly prove to be a blessing in disguise. It’s made for young people, but it’s in no way silly, and packs an emotional punch when necessary, so you’ll often times enjoy it just as much as the kids do. There’s genuinely something for everyone here, making Carmen Sandiego yet another animated home run for Netflix.”

Carmen Sandiego is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out all the people getting their jabs in on that coat below.

