Cartoon Network Fans Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Cartoon Network is celebrating it's 30th Anniversary today and fans are sharing their favorite memories from the channel. Back in 1992, Warner Bros. launched the specialty network and the rest is history. Cable programming for children had been around for years at that point, but Cartoon Network took to the angle with a focus on animation. While some moments of their history have tilted towards live-action, the most beloved entries that graced the channel have been cartoons. Fans have been remembering the old days when the network played old Hanna-Barbara shorts and Popeye cartoons. Others reflect on Cartoon Cartoon Fridays with the likes of Cow and Chicken, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and Ed, Edd, and Eddy. There's so much history to be mined there. Check out all the nostalgia right here down below.

"The characters, artists and storytellers that make up Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation are some of the strongest in the industry," Sam Register, President of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios said last year. "While each studio continues in the footsteps of their own proud legacy, they unite with a shared passion to create programming that will draw in audiences of all ages and be the engine that drives WarnerMedia to the top of the kids and family space."

Here's to 3️⃣0️⃣ years of iconic shows, unforgettable characters, and the best fans in the world – YOU! 🥳⬜️⬛️ We’re excited to celebrate together, so comment with what you'd want to see for our big anniversary this year!#CN30 #CartoonNetwork30 #CNturns30 #CN30th pic.twitter.com/TNdvmvKPa6 — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) August 9, 2022

"The world can be a pretty challenging place at times, but rather than wallowing in the world we're given, let's draw the world we want. At Cartoon Network, we create wildly original and diverse worlds every day and that just may be the inspiration kids need to redraw their own world," added Tricia Melton, Chief Marketing Officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

