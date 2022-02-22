CASETiFY Unveils New SpongeBob SquarePants Accessory Collection

For over two decades now, the world of SpongeBob SquarePants has delighted generations of fans, with its characters and meme-worthy moments becoming instantly recognizable. If you’d like a chance to showcase your love for the franchise and its characters on your mobile device, the latest collection from tech case-maker CASETiFY is right up your alley. The collection offers an array of phone cases, device cases, and additional accessories based on the world of SpongeBob, showcasing designs that pay tribute to the characters, businesses in Bikini Bottom, and even in-universe food items. The collection will officially launch on Tuesday, February 22nd, but fans can already join a waitlist for early access. This is the latest collaboration that CASETiFY has done with a major brand, previously partnering with the likes of Hello Kitty, Pokemon, and Disney.

“Over the years, SpongeBob SquarePants has brought so much joy to homes all over the world, and this collection connects our favorite characters and their humorous moments to our most-loved accessories,” CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder Wes Ng said in a statement. “We are excited to partner with Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS Consumer Products to celebrate the animated series in a fun, colorful collection for all generations to enjoy.”

The phone cases are available in CASETiFY’s signature styles, including Impact, Ultra Impact, and Ultra Compostable cases. The collection features cases made with 65% recycled material, layered in the brand’s antimicrobial coating, DEFENSiFY (eliminating 99% of bacteria on the case’s surface), with unbeatable drop-protection up to 10 ft. The items in the collection range from $35 to $75, and also include accessories for Airpods Pro, iPads, Nintendo Switch pouches, Magsafe Wireless chargers, 2-in-1 grip stands, and the CASETiFY Water Bottle-with additional designs featuring Krabby Patties and Kelpo products. There’s even an option for a customizable Floral Case, which allows fans to put their own text on the backdrop of the iconic underwater skies of Bikini Bottom.

This collection drops just after news regarding the onscreen world of Bikini Bottom, with Paramount confirming last week that three new spinoff movies are currently in the works for the Paramount+ streaming service. It is unclear at this point which characters the new films will follow.

Will you be checking out CASETiFY’s SpongeBob SquarePants collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!