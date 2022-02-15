SpongeBob SquarePants Announces Three Spinoff Movies For Paramount+





SpongeBob SquarePants is getting three spinoff movies on Paramount+. During today’s ViacomCBS Investor Event, Chief Content Officer Brian Robbins let the fans in on the good news. Next year will see a SpongeBob project focusing on the other residents of Bikini Bottom. From there, viewers should expect more announcement about Sandy, Patrick, Squidward and a host of others. Nickelodeon and Paramount have made no secret of their love for the little yellow sponge. The character has become a pop culture icon with Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons and merchandise in all shapes and sizes. In an environment where people love properties, Nick saw an opening to give fans even more of what they enjoy by widening the scope of SpongeBob’s universe.

“As we’ve known with Nickelodeon’s long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition,” Robbins explained. “So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we’re doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best.”

As the streaming home for Bikini Bottom, three new @SpongeBob character-driven movies are coming exclusively to #ParamountPlus, and a big theatrical tentpole is in the works. pic.twitter.com/qPUVJE7nJF — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

Here’s Paramount’s synopsis for The Patrick Star Show spinoff on Nickelodeon.

“The Patrick Star Show is the second spinoff of the number-one animated series SpongeBob SquarePants and follows a younger Patrick Star living at home with his family, where he hosts his own variety show for the neighborhood from his television-turned-bedroom. In the premiere episode, ‘Late for Breakfast,’ Patrick presents a show about food after missing out on a hearty breakfast. Then in ‘Bummer Jobs,’ Patrick and SpongeBob experience the wonders of the workforce.”

“Longtime voice of Patrick Star, Bill Fagerbakke lends his voice as the young adult Patrick alongside new cast members: Tom Wilson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Cecil Star, Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Cree Summer (Rugrats) as Bunny Star, Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Jill Talley (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Squidina Star, Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and Dana Snyder (The Penguins of Madagascar) as GrandPat Star, Patrick’s genius grandpa, and the most intelligent member of the Star family. Summer also voices Grandma Tentacles, Squidward’s grandma.”

