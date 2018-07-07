CBS Airing New Episodes of Cancelled Shows Saturday Night

New episodes of Me, Myself & I and Living Biblically will air on CBS Saturday night as the network begins burning off already-produced episodes of the now-cancelled shows.

Two episodes of Me, Myself & I will air at 8 p.m. ET. The first is “Field Trip,” in which mid-life Alex (Bobby Moynihan) makes friends with a dad at the school his daughter Abby (Skylar Gray) goes to. Young Alex (Jack Dylan Grazer) tries to get Nori’s (Reylynn Carter) attention and older Alex (John Larroquette) runs into a business rival.

In the next episode, “Home Alone,” young Alex and Justin (Christopher Paul Richards) think someone is breaking into their home. Mid-life Justin tries to help mid-life Alex through his financial trouble. Then, their older versions have trouble selling their parents’ house.

These are the first new episodes of Me, Myself & I to air since October. CBS pulled the series after only six episodes aired, leaving seven completed episodes on the shelf to be burned off at a later date.

Created by Dan Kopelman (Galavant), the series had a unique premise, following the main character Alex through three periods of his life. However, the show did not get good reviews and never attracted an audience. It was cancelled in May, along with Living Biblically, 9JKL and Wisdom of the Crowd.

Living Biblically starred Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men) as a man who tries to live his life by the rules in the Bible. It was inspired by A.J. Jacobs’ The Year of Living Biblically, about his real-life attempt to live a year according to the Bible’s rules and his meetings with religious leaders across the country.

The show will return at 9 p.m. ET Saturday, with two episodes. The first is “Never Let Loyalty Leave You,” in which Father Gene (Ian Gomez) becomes jealous of another church Chip (Ferguson) is now attending. In “Submit to Thy Husband,” Chip tries to convince Leslie (Lindsey Kraft) to become a stay-at-home mom after their baby is born, but she is having none of that.

Living Biblically, created by Patrick Walsh (2 Broke Girls), was pulled from CBS’ schedule in April and replaced with Big Bang Theory repeats. After tonight’s episodes, CBS still has three more left to burn off.

CBS also cancelled Kevin Can Wait, Scorpion and Superior Donuts.

The eye network chose to completely restructure its Monday line-up for the 2018-2019 TV season. The schedule will have the new sitcoms The Neighborhood and Happy Together, the Magnum, P.I. reboot and the returning Bull.

Photo credit: Monty Brinton/CBS