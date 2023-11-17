CBS Announces Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic Special Release Date

CBS is bringing Dick Van Dyke into the spotlight for a special chronicling his life in showbuisness. Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic will premiere on December 21 on Paramount+ and live on CBS Television Networks. The actor's real birthday is on December 13th. Most fans will remember the Dick Van Dyke Show, but the beloved actor and performer has been in so many other projects. Mary Poppins also is a massive pop-culture moment for the entertainment landscape. He's also won GRAMMY awards, Emmy awards, and Tony's. It's been just about everything you could want from a career in Hollywood.

"I started with CBS under contract in 1955 with the CBS morning show, then The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder," Van Dyke wrote in a statement. "I've been with the CBS family for almost 70 years, and I couldn't be prouder. I'm incredibly honored that CBS will be throwing a 98th birthday special for me. Can't wait to be part of the show!"

Dick Van Dyke Keeping Himself Busy

Funnily enough, appearing on random shows isn't the only brush with showbiz Dick Van Dyke's had in the last few years. He actually ended up consulting on WandaVision for Marvel Studios. ET Online spoke to director Matt Shakman about bringing the legendary actor onboard for a magical conversation with Kevin Feige. The Fantastic Four filmmaker shared that it was one of the most magical moments of his life.

"[It was] easily one of the best afternoons of my life. I mean, he is, I'm sure, an inspiration for so many people, but for me in particular, he had a huge impact on my life, and I think the same for Kevin Feige," Shakman told ET Online. "So, the chance to sit down with him and pick his brain and kiss the ring, really, but also just try to soak up the secret sauce that has made so much of what he's done but, in particular, The Dick Van Show be this timeless classic. That was an utter joy."

CBS Ending One Of Its Long-Running Hit Series

One of CBS's mainstays, Young Sheldon will be calling it quits after Season 7. The final season kicks off on Thursday, February 15th at 8pm ET. May 16th will be the final episode of the show as well. So, fans who have been following this journey all the while will have to pack in to see the farewell to Ian Armitage's version of the character.

"As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment said in a release. "It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start. We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons. We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper send off with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy."

"Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper, and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience," echoed executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre. "We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we're excited to share this final season with you."

Will you be watching Dick Van Dyke's special? Let us know down in the comments!