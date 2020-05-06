CBS Renews 23 TV Shows for Next Season

If you're a fan of the TV shows currently airing on CBS, you're probably going to be excited about what's in store for the network next season. Ahead of the virtual upfronts presentations this week, CBS has decided to reveal all of its renewal and cancellation decision all at once, and nearly the entire lineup is set to return for another round. On Tuesday, the network announced that it has renewed 23 series for the 2020-2021 TV season.

All of the big CBS hits will be coming back to TV in the upcoming season, including beloved sitcoms like Young Sheldon and franchise-starters such as NCIS and FBI. Of the entire slate, only four CBS shows have been given the ax.

Dramas NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SWAT, Seal Team, Blue Bloods, McGyver, Magnum P.I., Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Evil, and All Rise have been renewed by CBS, along with comedies Young Sheldon, Mom, The Neighborhood, The Unicorn, and Bob Hearts Abishola. Returning reality series include Survivor, The Amazing Race, 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, and Undercover Boss.

Sadly, there were four shows that won't be returning for new seasons, three of them being cancelled after just one season. Man With a Plan is through after five seasons on the air, cancelled alongside Carol's Second Act, Broke, and Tommy.

God Friended Me, Hawaii Five-O, Criminal Minds, Elementary, and Madam Secretary had already concluded ahead of these decisions.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.