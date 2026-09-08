Months After Supergirl’s Box Office Disappointment, The Best Superman Spinoff Is Back

2026 is proving to be a bit of a mixed year for DC fans, at least when it comes to movies and television. While Lanterns is currently a huge hit on HBO, Supergirl failed to soar when it hit theaters earlier this year. The jury is also still out on Clayface — everything we’ve seen about the comics inspired horror movie looks cool, but we have to wait until it opens in October to see if it truly delivers. However, even with the year being a little bit of a mixed bag thus far, there is one DC hero that always delivers and the good news is he’s coming back in just a few days with new episodes of what might just be the best Superman spinoff.

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Hitting HBO Max on September 10th, Krypto Saves the Day is back with Season 2A. That means everyone’s favorite super pup is bounding back onto screens, albeit in animated form. Krypto Saves the Day first debuted as a series of shorts as a follow up to last summer’s Superman, but let’s be honest: Krypto was the real star of Superman and after everything the beloved dog went through in Supergirl, seeing him on the screen again even as a cartoon will be a very good time.

Krypto Saves the Day Isn’t DCU Canon But It’s Still a Ton of Fun

Now, before you get too excited and decide to sit down and watch the new episodes of Krypto Saves the Day hoping to find clues to Man of Tomorrow, there’s something that we need to clarify. Krypto Saves the Day isn’t DCU canon. Instead, these are just fun, delightful shorts that feature the Super Pup getting into adventures and mischief all around Metropolis. What kind of adventures? Well last year’s “School Bus Scuffle” saw Krypto creating massive chaos for a bus driver while “Halloween Havoc” saw Krypto on a chase to catch a black cat. There’s even an episode with Krypto having to defend his hot dog. These are charming, fun, wholesome shorts perfect for every age of DC fan.

As for when we will next see Krypto on the big screen, the good news is that we don’t have a terribly long wait for that. Krypto is expected to return for Man of Tomorrow. That film has a release date of July 9, 2027, and will also see the return of David Corenswet as Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Frank Grillo, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Sara Sampaio, and Milly Alcock. We don’t have a ton of details about Man of Tomorrow, just that Superman and Lex will find themselves having to team up to take on a threat bigger than both of them in the form of Brainiac. If you ask us, Brainiac is no match for Krypto, but we might just be a little biased — he is a super dog, after all.

Krypto Saves the Day Season 2A hits HBO Max on September 10th.