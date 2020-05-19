CBS Reveals 2020-2021 Primetime TV Schedule

Most film and TV productions around the world remain shut down, leading studios and networks to push their upcoming plans. That doesn't appear to be the case for CBS, as the network has revealed its fall TV season schedule and it's completely full of content. Networks like Fox and The CW have set much leaner schedules for the fall, opting to air shows that are already completed, or have moves over from streaming services. CBS, however, is approaching the fall TV season with a "business as usual" mentality, planning to roll out a full slate of shows later this year.

On Tuesday, CBS announced its complete schedule of fall TV shows, and it closely resembles the schedule from this past season. While very little change year to year is usually a good thing, this time around it means that CBS plans to get productions back up and running in time to air new TV episodes in a few months.

From scripted dramas to reality shows, CBS has quite a lot planned for this fall. Most days are filled with returning shows, such as Young Sheldon and NCIS, but there are two new titles entering the fray. Chuck Lorre's B Positive will air on Thursday nights, while The Equalizer is set for Sundays. You can check out the full schedule below.

Mondays

8 pm: The Neighborhood

8:30 pm: Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm: All Rise

10 pm: Bull

Tuesdays

8 pm: NCIS

9 pm: FBI

10 pm: FBI: Most Wanted

Wednesdays

8 pm: Survivor

9 pm: The Amazing Race

10 pm: SEAL Team

Thursdays

8 pm: Young Sheldon

8:30 pm: B Positive (New series)

9 pm: Mom

9:30 pm: The Unicorn

10 pm: Evil

Fridays

8 pm: MacGyver

9 pm: Magnum P.I.

10 pm: Blue Bloods

Saturdays

8 pm: Crimetime Saturday

10 pm: 48 Hours

Sundays

7 pm: 60 Minutes

8 pm: The Equalizer (New series)

9 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles

10 pm: NCIS: New Orleans

This full schedule is certainly optimistic, but some of these shows do face less production challenges than others when it comes to returning from the pandemic. For example, Survivor could begin isolating its cast and crew and head down to Fiji for a slightly more stripped down production, seeing as how the project is filmed on a remote location rather than in a city or packed out studio lot.

Are you looking forward to seeing TV return this fall? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.