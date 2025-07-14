Jensen Ackles Has a Major Tease for His New The Boys Spinoff Series

Actor Jensen Ackles, who portrays Soldier Boy in The Boys, has given fans a brief idea of what the upcoming prequel series Vought Rising will offer in terms of his character. Speaking at Creation Entertainment’s The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan convention, Ackles offered a major tease of what the spin-off show will explore and what it means for his fan-favorite character, suggesting that fans will get to see a softer and more vulnerable side to Soldier Boy.

In a clip shared by Fangasm, Ackles discusses the way that Vought Rising will allow viewers to see his character through a “different lens.” As the spin-off takes place well before the events of The Boys, Soldier Boy hasn’t had “decades to mask [his feelings] and build up a gruff exterior” and that the show will “peel a lot of that away” so you see a more vulnerable and open version of the character. According to Ackles, the prequel will also be “about what drove him to be where he is and the insecurity that he has.”

He continued, saying the show would “certainly be looking at the world through a different lens because this is the genesis of it all. Soldier Boy specifically hasn’t had years or decades of being that guy. He’s still trying to figure out what that is and who he’s gonna be. So it’s a kind of coming-of-age story for him from where he was to where he got. It’s going to be a little bit of a different flavor in how he interacts and how he is.”

Vought Rising was first announced in 2024 at San Diego Comic Con. While little is known about the new show, information released at the time of its announcement did reveal that it would feature Aya Cash’s Stormfront, who made her debut in Season 2 of The Boys, and Soldier Boy during the early days of Vought International. The narrative will follow a murder mystery in the 1950s, decades before the events of the main series.

The Prime Video franchise has continued to expand since its introduction in 2019. While The Boys will be coming to an end with a fifth and final season, there is no shortage of spin-offs and other media based on the comic book series. The first of these is the animated miniseries The Boys Presents: Diabolical, which features standalone stories from the fictional universe in various animation styles. There’s also Gen V, with this series concentrating on younger superheroes and has been renewed for a second season, and the upcoming The Boys: Mexico.

The main series focuses on the conflict between two rival superhero groups in a world where superpowered individuals are often corrupt and self-serving rather than the altruists usually depicted in comics. Ackles’ character Soldier Boy was first introduced during the third season and is Homelander’s biological father, who he works to kill alongside members of the vigilante group The Boys.

