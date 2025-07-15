Naomi Will Defend WWE Title at SummerSlam (And It Could Be the Best Match of 2025)

Naomi stunned everyone when she cashed in her money in the bank contract on Iyo Sky in the midst of a modern classic at Evolution, and as a result, she would walk away as the new WWE Women’s World Champion. It was a truly unforgettable moment, and WWE wasted no time in revealing what was next for the new Champion, who is also now officially a part of the Monday Night Raw roster thanks to her big win. Adam Pearce would then reveal to the WWE Universe that Naomi will defend her Championship at SummerSlam, and with who is involved in the match, it could easily be the best match of 2025 when all is said and done.

The segment began with Naomi coming out to the ring with her newly won Championship, and the crowd gave her a big time welcome. Naomi had fun with the response as well, cutting off the crowd’s ‘you deserve it’ chants and telling them that they had no idea what her plan was and that she did try to warn them.

Naomi also used the opportunity to throw some shade at Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, telling Belair that she didn’t betray her, but instead outgrew her. Naomi also ripped into both of them for only wanting her as a friend until it stopped benefiting them, and now she’s at the top. She also mentioned how she’s done with all the drama on SmackDown and is happy to now be holding gold on Raw.

That drew out Rhea Ripley, who hit the ring and confronted Naomi about interrupting her match with Iyo Sky. Ripley said she had two things on her bucket list going into Evolution, which were to reclaim the Women’s World Championship and finally defeat Sky in a one-on-one encounter. Naomi kept both of those from happening, and now she’s made Ripley’s list as a result.

It was then Sky’s turn to confront Naomi, and Sky was accompanied to the ring by a huge reaction from the crowd. Sky told Ripley she respected her, but that she was going back to the back of the line, as it was Sky who wanted to get her Championship back from Naomi. The three superstars started to argue until Pearce came out and addressed them, and he had some news to share.

With SummerSlam in just three weeks, the matches had to be big, and Pearce gave Ripley and Sky due praise for their classic at Evolution. He then said that they needed to go even bigger for SummerSlam, and he understood their frustration about not getting to finish what they started. That’s when Pearce revealed that Naomi would face Ripley and Sky in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam for the Women’s World Championship.

Sky vs Ripley was already one of the best matches of the year, and running it back would have been a big enough deal on its own. Instead, now we get to see Ripley and Sky go against Naomi, adding an unpredictable element to the match that should only make that match better. With the talent in the ring, this could easily be one of the best matches of the year, and thankfully, we don’t have to wait too much longer to see it in action.

Are you excited for Naomi vs Sky vs Ripley, and who do you think should win? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on bluesky @knightofoa!