Charlie Cox Confirms Daredevil: Born Again's Surprising Shooting Schedule

Daredevil: Born Again will have a lengthy shooting schedule, according to star Charlie Cox. The actor made his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker's lawyer Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Fans had to wait a few more months before Daredevil appeared back on their TV screens on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but there was even more good news when Marvel announced the 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again for Disney+, reuniting Charlie Cox with Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio. The only question is when will the new Daredevil show premiere? Well, shooting will begin shortly, and it will take up the majority of 2023.

Charlie Cox was the focus of a feature over at NME, where he spoke at length about his acting career, as well as Daredevil: Born Again. It's here where Cox confirmed Daredevil: Born Again will be shooting throughout 2023, skipping January and running February through December.

"They said to me, 'We're going to be shooting in 2023'," Cox told NME. "I said, 'Great, when?' They said, 'All 2023'. I start shooting in February and finish in December."

Daredevil: Born Again Will Be Different From Netflix Series

Daredevil star Charlie Cox said that fans should be expecting a slightly different version of Matt Murdock on Disney+. During his conversation with NME for his upcoming Netflix project, Treason, the actor revealed the show will be a little different than what's come before. It seems like the creative team is trying to hem as closely to the previous incarnation. However, there's been a lot of time between the last episodes of Daredevil on Netflix and Daredevil: Born Again. There's also the question of how it all fits along other MCU tidbits like The Snap, and more recently the Echo series coming out on Disney+ as well. All those answers are forthcoming, but Cox is looking forward to the challenge of Matt Murdock's future.

"This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?" Cox said. "My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won't be as gory."

When asked about the fans who are hoping for the show to just take up where the Netflix series left off, he had a differing opinion. Cox expounded, "I would say to those people, we've done that. Let's take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we've learned about what works?"

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," he continued. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."