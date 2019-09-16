Sons of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam Returning to TV With New Apple Series

Five years after Charlie Hunnam permanently hung up his kutte and stepped away from the role of Jax Teller on FX’s hit drama Sons of Anarchy, the actor is finally making his return to television. The conclusion of Sons of Anarchy in 2014 marked Hunnam’s foray into more feature film roles. Over the next few few years, starring in films like Crimson Peak, The Lost City of Z, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and Triple Frontier. Now it looks like the English actor is looking for small screen stories once again, and he’s taking his talents to the upcoming Apple TV+ streaming service.

On Monday morning, Deadline broke the news that Hunnam had been tapped to star in the international drama Shantaram, which has been ordered to series by Apple. The series is based on Gregory David Roberts’ best-selling novel of the same name, the right to which were bought by Apple last year, as well as the rights to the book’s sequel, The Mountain Shadow.

The series is written by Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle) and tells the story of a man named Lin (Hunnam) who is on the run from an Australian prison and hoping to hide out in the city of Bombay. He’s been cut off from his family and friends thanks to the unfortunate situation and builds a new life for himself in India’s underworld.

Assassin’s Creed director Justin Kurzel is set to helm the first two episodes of the series, which has been ordered for a total of 10 episodes on Apple TV+. Singer and Kurzel are executive producing the series alongside Dave Erickson (Fear the Walking Dead), Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin, Nicole Clemens, Andrea Barron, and Richard Sharkley. The series is a co-production between Anonymous and Paramount TV.

Production on Shantaram is set to begin in Australia and India in October and will receive a $5 million tax incentive from the Australian government.

Apple TV+ launches on November 1st and will cost $4.99 per month.