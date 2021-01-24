Charmed Releases New Season 3 Poster

✖

The CW's slate of original shows is making its way back onto the airwaves, after production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the first shows to do so was the network's reboot of Charmed, which will air its Season 3 premiere tonight. In celebration of the series' return, The CW has released a brand new poster for the new episodes, which shows an epic new look at Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery).

(Photo: The CW)

The second season of Charmed saw a major status quo change for the sisters, as the trio have now become the new Elders. Charmed has been part of the pop-culture consciousness in some unexpected ways in recent months, including production on Season 3 briefly being shut down due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis among a member of the crew. The reboot has also faced some negativity from Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, who starred in the original Charmed series.

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 3 premiere of Charmed, "An Inconvenient Truth", below!

"SEASON PREMIERE – The Charmed Ones’ (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) lives are in jeopardy as the faction closes in. Macy and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle to define their relationship. Stuart Gillard directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez."

Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber (NCIS: New Orleans), Jessica O’Toole (Jane The Virgin), Amy Rardin (Jane The Virgin), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin) and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).

