Charmed Is Making An Episode With a Title We’re Shocked iZombie Didn’t Use

The CW’s reboot of Charmed will see a whole new world for the Charmed Ones in Season 2 and part of that includes getting out of Hilltowne in order to deal with the new magical world they live in — a world in which they are the magical leadership thanks to the death of the Elders in Season 1. And it seems like the travel sisters will find themselves embarking on will start right away in Season 2 thanks to the new synopsis for the season’s upcoming second episode whose title feels like it would be pretty at home with iZombie based on where it looks like the episode will take things.

The CW had released the official synopsis for “Things to Do in Seattle When You’re Dead”, the second episode of Charmed‘s second season set for air on October 18. According to the description, Harry (Rupert Evens) and Mel (Melonie Diaz) will set out on a road trip in order to deal with a demon threat to all witches. You can check out the description below.

“SAVE US — The Charmed Ones must learn to navigate the new world they now inhabit. Macy (Madeleine Mantock) tries making sense of some very intense dreams and Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) try to accept their new roles. Harry (Rupert Evans) isn’t quite himself ever since his encounter with the hooded villain, forcing he and Mel to go on an old-fashioned road trip in search of the demons attempting to bring about the extinction of all witches. A personal loss strengthens the bond between Maggie and Mel. Also starring Jordan Donica. Nick Gomez directed the episode written by Joey Falco.”

As fans of iZombie will recall, that series was set in Seattle which would have made the title pretty fitting for that show. However, with the threat of extinction for witches looming, it seems pretty fitting for Charmed as well. In addition to the change in location — at least for this episode — Season 2 will bring many other new changes to the series, including a new night, timeslot, and showrunners. Extant‘s Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro are helming the series this season.

“As you know, the Elders are dead and the Charmed Ones are essentially in charge,” Kruger recently said of Season 2’s story shift. “And though we all dream of being in charge at some point, the reality is that nothing quite prepares you for the weight of the world, and that’s what they’re going to be carrying in this season. It turns out the events of season one have destabilized the Magical World, unbeknownst to them when we begin the new season. The Witch World is going to descend into chaos without the Elders productions and we find out that someone — or something — has put a target on the Charmed Ones backs. And that mystery is what’s going to play out in the first half of the season in a mind blowing way.”

Charmed returns Friday, October 11 at 8/7c on The CW. “Things to Do in Seattle When You’re Dead” will air October 18th.